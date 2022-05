Blackpool forward Jake Daniels has become the first male professional footballer in the UK to come as gay for 30 years.

“I have been thinking for a long time about how I want to do it, when I want to do it,” the 17-year-old told Sky Sports. “I know now is the time. I am ready to be myself, be free and be confident with it all.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Jake Daniels: Blackpool player becomes first UK professional male footballer to come out as gay in 30 years