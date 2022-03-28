Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s reaction to Amy Schumer calling them a ‘couple’ at the Oscars

While hosting the 2022 Oscars, Amy Schumer made a joke about siblings Jake Gyllenhaal and Maggie Gyllenhaal and referenced them as a couple.

During her opening monologue, Schumer acknowledged how many couples were attending the 94th Academy Awards.

“We’re honouring a lot of couples here tonight,” she said. “Jada [Pinkett Smith], Will Smith, Penélope [Cruz], Javier Bardem, Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal. It’s a night for lovers.”

In response to Schumer’s comment, Jake had a very confused look on his face, while his older sister, Maggie, and her husband, Peter Sarsgaard, were laughing behind him.

Although Jake wasn’t nominated for anything, he attended the Oscars in support of Maggie, who was nominated for the Best Adapted Screenplay forThe Lost Daughter.

Throughout the editing, writing, and filming processes of the film, Maggie said that Jake was there to help and how it impacted her. While speaking to Elle, she noted how her brother was “really in tune with sound.”

“I don’t know if you know this about him, but he’s got really terrible eyesight, he wears contact lenses, but it’s really bad,” she explained. “Having lived like that has made him really tune in to sound and when I showed him my first cut he had the notes… It changed the way I thought about starting out on that [sound] process… Jake really opened that door to me.”

The Lost Daughter follows a college professor who has to face her uncomfortable memories of her past, after meeting a mother and daughter during her vacation. Some of the stars of it are Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, and Paul Mescal.

At the 2022 Oscars, the movie received two other nominations: Best Actress in the Lead Role and Best Actress in a Support Role.

Find the full list of 2022 Oscar winners here.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s reaction to Amy Schumer calling them a ‘couple’ at the Oscars