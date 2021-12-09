'Jai Bhim' And 'Aspirants' Secure Top Spots On IMDb's Top 10 Indian Films and Web Series Of 2021

With 2021 coming to an end, IMDb recently announced a series of Top 10 lists which even includes Indian Films, Web Series among others. While it’s no surprise that Suriya’s Tamil courtroom drama ‘Jai Bhim’ has earned first place on IMDb’s list of Top 10 Indian Films of 2021, TVF’s ‘Aspirants’ has beaten the likes of ‘The Family Man’, ‘Sunflower’ and others to gain the top spot in the Web Series list.

Check out the rankings here:

IMDb Top 10 Indian Films of 2021

1. Jai Bhim

2. Shershaah

3. Sooryavanshi

4. Master

5. Sardar Udham

6. Mimi

7. Karnan

8. Shiddat

9. Drishyam 2

10. Haseen Dillruba

IMDb Top 10 Indian Web Series of 2021

1. Aspirants

2. Dhindora

3. The Family Man

4. The Last Hour

5. Sunflower

6. Candy

7. Ray

8. Grahan

9. November Story

10. Mumbai Diaries 26/11

Unlike other websites, IMDb’s rankings aren’t based on small statistical samplings or reviews from professional critics, but it’s exclusively derived from IMDbPro movie and TV rankings, which are based on the actual page views of IMDb users and updated weekly throughout the year. Talking about the ranking lists, Yaminie Patodia, head of IMDb India said, “Entertainment fans around the world rely on IMDb to learn who and what is trending, discover new content, and decide what and where to watch. This year’s list of the top movies and streaming series reflects the diversity of popular content in India, including titles across Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.”

Despite being mired in several controversies, Suriya’s ‘Jai Bhim’ which was released right before Diwali, beat the likes of ‘The Godfather’ and ‘The Shawshank Redemption’ with a rating of 9.6. And expressing his delight, the South superstar had taken to social media to thank all his fans for accepting and showering his courtroom drama with love. “Dear all, this love for #Jaibhim is overwhelming. I’ve never witnessed this before! Can’t express in words how thankful I am for the trust & reassurance you all have given us. Heartfelt thanks for standing by us,” Suriya had tweeted.

Dear all, this love for #Jaibhim is overwhelming. I’ve never witnessed this before! Can’t express in words how thankful I am for the trust & reassurance you all have given us. Heartfelt thanks for standing by us ✊🏼 — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) November 17, 2021

