Jadon Sancho, Kieran Trippier and Jesse Lingard dropped from England squad

Jadon Sancho, Kieran Trippier and Jesse Lingard have been dropped from England’s squad for the forthcoming World Cup qualifiers against Albania and San Marino.

Marcus Rashford and Jude Bellingham have returned, though Fikayo Tomori misses out and there remains no place for Mason Greenwood.

