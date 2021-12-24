Jaden Smith says he gained weight after a family intervention: ‘I definitely feel better now’

Jaden Smith has revealed that he gained 10lbs (4.5kg) after his family gave him an intervention in 2019.

During an appearance on his mother Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk, the 23-year-old singer reflected on his past lifestyle habits and how badly they were affecting his body.

During Wednesday’s (22 December) episode, Jada mentioned that Jaden “wasn’t getting enough protein” and was just “wasting away”.

“He just looked drained. He was depleted. He wasn’t getting enough nutrition,” Jada said, with Will adding: “He had dark circles under his eyes. There was even a little greyness to his skin and we got really nervous.”

“But you definitely look better now,” Will added.

“I was able to work with the doctors and really get my vitamins and get my supplements and protein shakes,” Jaden said. “That’s half of my diet. It’s like a password that I have to find to my body. I’m like, 1lbs heavier now at this point.”

The Malibu-born singer also reflected back on how he looked at the time of Coachella 2019.

“That was a long way from where I was when I was at Coachella, where I just was like, bones,” Jaden said, after seeing his shirtless pictures of him then vs now.

“I thought I was so tight,” he continued. “I was like, ‘This. I’m swagging on this. Like, I need to take off my shirt right now.’”

Last month, Jaden participated in another episode of Red Table Talk where he opened up about his experience with psychedelics.

The rapper spoke about the potential health benefits of magic mushrooms and other psychedelic drugs.

“I had an experience and during that experience, I understood what ego was for the first time,” Jaden said. “It was always in my head talking, telling me what I was and what I wasn’t, and for the first time I had [an] ego dissolution, where I was like, ‘That was the moment that really changed me.’

“You get to a place in your life where you’re blocked by something, whether it’s a trauma, whether it’s your emotions, your ego,” the Karate Kid star told his mother.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Jaden Smith says he gained weight after a family intervention: ‘I definitely feel better now’