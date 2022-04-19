Jada Pinkett Smith returns to Red Table Talk for first time since Oscars slap in season 5 trailer

Jada Pinkett Smith is back with her mother Adrienne Banfield Norris and daughter Willow Smith for a fifth season of their Facebook Watch chat show, Red Table Talk.

The trailer, which dropped today (19 April), previews interviews with eight-time Grammy nominee Janelle Monáe, Oscar-winning actress Kim Basinger and her daughter Ireland Baldwin, the parents of Miss USA Cheslie Kryst who died by suicide earlier this year and victims of the Tinder Swindler.

This season will also feature siblings Willow, Jaden and Trey Smith taking over the table for the first time.

Red Table Talk returns less than a month after the Oscars ceremony (27 March) where Pinkett Smith’s husband, Will Smith, slapped presenter Chris Rock in the face before going on to accept the award for Best Actor.

Rock had made a joke at the expense of Pinkett Smith’s baldness, a result of alopecia.

Following the altercation, Smith apologised and resigned from the Academy on 1 April. On 8 April, the Academy moved to ban Smith from Oscars ceremonies for the next 10 years.

Read Smith’s full response to the ban here.

Red Table Talk returns to Facebook Watch on Wednesday, 20 April at 5pm BST.

