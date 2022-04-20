Jada Pinkett Smith returns to Red Table Talk for first time since Oscars slap in new trailer

Jada Pinkett Smith returns for the fifth season of her Facebook Watch chat show, Red Table Talk, less than a month after the Oscars.

At the infamous ceremony her husband, Will Smith, slapped Chris Rock in the face for making a joke about Jada’s alopecia.

On Tuesday (19 April), a trailer for the new series of Red Table Talk dropped, teasing interviews with Janelle Monáe, Kim Basinger and her daughter Ireland Baldwin and victims of the Tinder Swindler.

The show returns to Facebook Watch on Wednesday, 20 April at 5pm BST.

