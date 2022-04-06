Jada Pinkett Smith Reportedly Thinks Will Smith 'Overreacted' To Chris Rock's Joke At Oscars 202

It’s been days since the whole Oscar slap gate fiasco took place and each day new details of the event are cropping up. The whole incident took place when Will Smith got on stage at Oscars 2022 after comedian Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. The incident garnered widespread media attention and was one of the most talked about events. As per new reports, Jada ‘wished’ that Smith had not slapped Rock and that the couple agreed that Smith overreacted to the whole thing.

SEE ALSO: Daniel Radcliffe Reacts To Will Smith-Chris Rock’s Oscar 2022 Slapgate Controversy, Says ‘I’m Dramatically Bored’

A source told US Weekly that Jada Pinkett wasn’t angry with her husband Will Smith but she wished that he hadn’t slapped Chris Rock. The source said, “It was in the heat of the moment and it was him overreacting. He knows that, she knows that. They’re in agreement that he overreacted.”

After the incident took place the Academy launched a formal disciplinary process to look into the matter and Smith also resigned as a member of the Academy. Smith has also taken to his Instagram handle and shared a lengthy statement apologizing to Rock. A few days after the incident, Rock reacted to the whole thing for the first time at his standup show in Boston. As per Variety, Rock was heard saying, “I don’t have a bunch of shit about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have a whole show I wrote before this weekend. I’m still kind of processing what happened. So, at some point I’ll talk about that shit. And it will be serious and funny.”

SEE ALSO: Oscars 2022 Slapgate: The Academy Apologises To Chris Rock; Say ‘Thank You For Your Resilience’

The whole incident occurred during the 94th Academy Awards when Chris Rock got on stage to present the award for Best Documentary. Rock then made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved hair and said that he was looking forward to seeing her in G.I Jane 2. Smith was also seen laughing along to the joke but then he walked onto the stage and slapped Rock. At first the whole interaction looked like a joke, but as Smith sat down he shouted “Keep my wife’s name out of your fuc*ing mouth.”

SEE ALSO: Oscars 2022: Jada Pinkett Smith Seen Laughing In An Alternate Angle Post Will Smith-Chris Rock Slapgate Incident – Watch

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Jada Pinkett Smith Reportedly Thinks Will Smith 'Overreacted' To Chris Rock's Joke At Oscars 202