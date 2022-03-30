Jada Pinkett Smith Opens Up After Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock At Oscars 2022 In Post About Healing

In what has now become the most shocking Oscars moment, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage during the 94th Academy Awards. The incident left audiences in shock as the actor made his way on and off stage only to receive his Best Actor Oscar minutes later. From condemning Smith for the slap to debating the nature of the joke that started it all, there is a slew of reactions. Following the outrage, Jada Pinkett Smith who was the subject of Chris Rock’s insensitive joke on the Oscars 2022 stage has now broken her silence after the incident.

For context, Jada Pinkett Smith was used as a punchline for Chris Rock’s joke during the Academy Awards ceremony. The comedian compared Jada to G.I. Jane while referring to her shaven head look. The Matrix actress suffers from alopecia so the remark was particularly offensive considering her medical condition. In response, Will Smith smacked Chris Rock and the rest is history. Jada has now addressed the incident in a rather cryptic post after the awards ceremony.

She shared a post that doesn’t directly mention the Oscars or the onstage altercation. It reads, “This is a season for healing and I’m here for it.”

Earlier Will Smith had shared his apology during his Oscars acceptance speech as he won the Best Actor award for King Richard. He also shared an apology to Chris Rock and the Academy on social media. His post read, “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behaviour at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

