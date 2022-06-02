Jada Pinkett Smith Addresses Will Smith's Viral Oscar Slap For The First Time; Wants Him To Reconcile With Chris Rock

Do you remember the time when the entire social media went crazy after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock, live during the 94th Academy Awards because the comedian joked about Jada Pinkett Smith? Well, Jada has now addressed the whole controversy for the first time and guess what, fans aren’t impressed, as usual. It seems just like yesterday, that Smith and Rock were making global headlines and garnered attention from people all over the world.

Smith got on stage and slapped Rock after the comedian joked about Jada’s bald head, which was caused due to a medical condition called alopecia. Moreover, Smith also hurled abuses at Rock while he was still standing on the stage. Mrs. Smith has now addressed the whole fiasco and hopes that Will and Chris can bury the hatchet and reconcile.

In a new episode of her series Red Table Talk, Pinkett Smith said, “Now, about Oscars night: My deepest hope is that these two intelligent capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out, and reconcile. With the state of the world today, we need them both—and we all actually need one another more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that’s keep figuring out this thing called life together.” Here is how netiznes reacted to Jada’s statement.

Kevin Samuels – Take that red table away from Jada Pinkett Smith 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/6T2TH92fq1 — Kevin SamuelsTV (@kevinsamuelstv) June 1, 2022

I’m convinced Jada Pinkett Smith wakes up everyday like pic.twitter.com/hsFpq3SPli — Not You (@trey_mcarthur) June 1, 2022

Jada Pinkett Smith once again making this about her and her hair loss and not the fact her husband slapped another man on a stage because he has emotional damage largely caused by her infidelity — Think Outside Your Tribe 🌺🗽 (@DenifLewesa) June 2, 2022

Jada Pinkett Smith on “The Slap”: “My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out & reconcile. The state of the world today, we need them both. And we actually need one another more than ever.” Will still hasn’t reached out? pic.twitter.com/V56YMfhJ7w — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) June 1, 2022

Jada Pinkett Smith wants WS and CR to reconcile. Chris Rock has nothing to reconcile. Will Smith needs to reach out to Rock and personally reconcile his atrocious behavior. Chris did nothing wrong. He told a joke. A joke!! — S. Chadwick (@sentachadwick) June 1, 2022

Every time i come online and see Jada Pinkett Smith trends, it’s always because she’s done something to embarrass or downgrade her husband. Habba!!! — BELLUCHII🆖 (@Bellkonekt) June 2, 2022

