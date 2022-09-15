Jacqueline Fernandez Questioned For Over Eight Hours By Delhi Police In Rs 200 Extortion Case: Report

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez’s connection with the ongoing Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar continues to grab more attention with each passing day. While new reports making rounds on the internet suggest that Delhi Police found inconsistencies in the statements given by Jacqueline and Pinky Irani, it also pointed out that the ‘Kick’ actress was quizzed for nearly eight hours by the officials.

While Jacqueline reached the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police office around 11 AM, she was spotted leaving around 8 PM by the paparazzi gathered outside. She was accompanied by Pinki Irani, who is reported to introduce the actress to conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. Talking about the interrogation, Ravindra Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police (SPC) informed the media that Jacqueline was quizzed about the gifts she received and the money laundering case involving Chandrashekar. He also informed that both Jacqueline and Pinky Irani will be called again for further investigation, as per ANI.

#WATCH | Actor Jacqueline Fernandez leaves from the EOW office in Delhi after over 8 hours of questioning She was summoned in the conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar money Laundering case pic.twitter.com/mJ8mmz4Pmp — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2022

Last month, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had mentioned Jacqueline as an accused in their chargesheet. “Not only her but her family members and friends have benefited out of the relationship financially,” ED mentioned in the chargesheet filed on August 17. The agency also claimed that the actress was aware about Chandrashekhar’s involvement in the criminal activities but chose to overlook it.

According to other reports, Chandrashekhar showered Jacqueline with several expensive gifts like designer bags, high end vehicles and more. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Chandrashekhar, who is currently in jail, is accused of cheating various high profile individuals like former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh.

