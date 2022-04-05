Jacqueline Fernandez On Sri Lanka's Economic And Financial Crisis: My People Do Not Need Another Judgement

With the economical and political situation in Sri Lanka worsening with each day, actress Jacqueline Fernandez has penned an emotional message while extending her support to her ‘countrymen’ amid the crisis situation. “As a Srilankan, it is heartbreaking to see what my country and countrymen are going through,” she wrote on Instagram.

While President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a state of emergency nationwide, the economic and financial downfall of Sri Lanka continues to be the matter of main concern. Urging her fans and followers to extend their support to Sri Lanka, Jacqueline continued, “I have been flooded with a lot of opinions since this began from around the world. I would say, do not be too quick to pass a judgement and vilify any group based on what is shown. The world and my people do not need another judgement, they need empathy and support.”

The talented Bollywood actress, who was recently seen in Lakshya Raj Anand’s action drama ‘Attack’ opposite John Abraham, ended her note on a heartfelt note as she wrote, “To my country and countrymen, I am hoping this situation comes to an end soon and through means which are peaceful and for the benefit of the people. Praying for immense strength to those dealing with this. Peace to all!”

Not only Jacqueline but several Sri Lankan cricketers, who are currently a part of the ongoing Indian Premier League also took to their respective social media handles to extend their support. Read more about it here:

Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Veteran Cricketers Express Solidarity; Kumar Sangakkara Calls The Situation ‘Heartbreaking‘

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Jacqueline will soon be seen alongside Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde in filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film ‘Cirkus’. She also has Abhishek Sharma’s ‘Ram Setu’ which also stars Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha in pivotal roles.

