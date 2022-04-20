Jacob Rees-Mogg says ‘get perspective’ to Andrew Marr over Partygate anger

Jacob Rees-Mogg has suggested people need to “get perspective” after Andrew Marr spoke about his “intense anger” over his father’s death at the same time lockdown-breaking parties were held in Downing Street.

The LBC broadcaster hit out at the cabinet minister’s failure to apologise for calling the Partygate scandal “fluff”, explaining how only a limited number of people were able to attend his father’s funeral.

Mr Rees-Mogg, however, disregarded his comment.

“What is happening now two years on… one has to get a sense of perspective,” he said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.