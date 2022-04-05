Jacob Rees-Mogg insists women can’t have a penis as he quotes Bible

Posted on April 5, 2022 0

Jacob Rees-Mogg has insisted that a woman cannot have a penis as he waded into the ongoing trans debate.

The government minister responded “no” when asked the question by a caller on LBC, referencing the Bible.

God made man in his own image. He made man and he made woman. He made both of them,” Mr Rees-Mogg said.

“I think God making us in his own image is quite good enough for me and your second question [can a woman have a penis] I think the answer is no.”

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
