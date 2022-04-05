Jacob Rees-Mogg insists women can’t have a penis as he quotes Bible

Jacob Rees-Mogg has insisted that a woman cannot have a penis as he waded into the ongoing trans debate.
The government minister responded “no” when asked the question by a caller on LBC, referencing the Bible.
“God made man in his own image. He made man and he made woman. He made both of them,” Mr Rees-Mogg said.
“I think God making us in his own image is quite good enough for me and your second question [can a woman have a penis] I think the answer is no.”
