Jacob Rees-Mogg has dismissed the number of fines for the No 10 parties hitting the 100 mark as “a non-story”, claiming people no longer care about it.

“There are other things going on that are more important,” the Cabinet Office minister said.

Boris Johnson has been accused of responsibility for Covid breaches on a “record-breaking scale”, after the Metropolitan Police announced a doubling of the fixed penalty notices handed out.

Although the prime minister has escaped further fines so far, the investigation “remains live”, indicating that more punishments are still highly likely.

But Mr Rees-Mogg, announcing civil service job cuts, suggested the public had moved on from the scandal, which was “an important story in February, when it first became known”.

“I really don’t think this is the issue of the moment and everyone talks about it. What is important that we get on with the business of government,” he told BBC Breakfast.

Source Link Jacob Rees-Mogg dismisses 100 fines for No 10 parties as ‘a non-story’ claiming public has lost interest