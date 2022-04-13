Jacob-Rees Mogg defends Boris Johnson after Partygate fine

Posted on April 13, 2022

Brexit opportunities minister Jacob Rees-Mogg clashed with Talk Radio host Julia Hartley-Brewer after he defended prime minister Boris Johnson over his Partygate fine.

Rees-Mogg said the prime minister was “in his own garden, not at boozy parties.” It is alleged that Johnson attended a “bring your own booze” party in the Downing Street garden in May 2020.

“Downing Street is a large building where lots of people work, it is not, as I think some people think, the prime minister’s private residence where people are constantly in his kitchen,” Rees-Mogg said.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
