Jack Lis: Tributes paid to 10-year-old boy killed by dog in Caerphilly

A 10-year-old boy killed by a dog in Caerphilly has been named by police.

Jack Lis died at a property in Pentwyn, Penyrhoel, on Monday afternoon after being attacked by a dog which has since been destroyed by firearms officers.

Chief Superintendent Mark Hobrough, of Gwent Police, said the attack did not happen in Jack’s family home but “inside a property on a nearby street”.

He added: “My condolences and thoughts are with Jack’s family, friends, school friends and everyone affected by this within the community.

“We can confirm that the attack did not happen in the house owned by Jack’s family, but inside another property on a nearby street.

“Officers are continuing to make further enquiries at this time and will remain at the scene as the investigation progresses.”

