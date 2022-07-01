Jack Keating: Who is the Love Island contestant with the famous dad?

Love Island is set to introduce a raft of new contestants when the infamous mid-season twist Casa Amor kicks off tonight (1 July).

However, one of the boys entering the second villa is already famous – at least by association. Jack Keating, the son of Boyzone singer Ronan Keating, is set to join the cast. According to Jack, his dad is “buzzing” for him.

“He will be watching when I’m on it for sure,” 23-year-old Jack said in advance of entering the house. He added that he and his dad, who hosted The X-Factor in Australia and currently has a show on Magic Radio, have a very close bond.

“He’s buzzing for me, me and my dad are very close, we’re best mates.”

Jack isn’t the only Love Island contestant with a famous father to appear in 2022. Gemma Owen, the daughter of former England football star Michael Owen, entered the villa when the season kicked off in June.

So far, Gemma has mostly chosen to keep the other islanders in the dark about her famous parentage, though she’s dropped some hints along the way. This week, she let slip that she attended nursery with the children of David Beckham.

Jack, who is a social media marketer from Dublin, said he decided to apply for Love Island because he’s been single for too long.

“I’ve been single for a long time, probably four or five years now and I’ve really been missing that spark that I haven’t been getting on the dating scene, like I’ve been dating for a long time. And I just thought why not? Hopefully I’ll get a connection with somebody and see what happens,” Jack told ITV.

Love Island, tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.

