Jack Harlow responds to viral clip of two referees not knowing who he is

Jack Harlow has responded to a viral clip of two referees having no idea who he is.

The rapper attended Sunday’s (1 May) NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks when two referees were caught on camera trying to decipher who he was.

“Who’s Jack Harlow?” questioned Scott Foster, with fellow ref Ed Malloy responding: “I have no idea. Who is he?”

Foster replied: “I don’t know. Go ask him.”

Studio commentators chuckled at the footage, pointing out that Harlow’s latest song, “Nail Tech,” was the second featured song on the venue’s playlist.

Sports Centre shared the video on Twitter, quickly making it go viral.

Responding to the footage, Harlow joked: “Clearly these mfs have never seen Narnia,” referencing the comparisons made between him and James McAvoy’s faun character Mr Tumnus in the movie Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.

The Grammy-winning rapper’s newest album, Come Home the Kids Miss You, will be released on 6 May.

In an interview about his new album, Harlow told Rolling Stone that his “new s*** is much more serious. Right now, my message is letting muh’f***ers know I love hip-hop, and I’m one of the best in my generation”.

“I got to dig deeper this time,” he added.

