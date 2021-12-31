Jack Harlow calls for Atlanta police officer to be fired after grabbing a fan by the throat: ‘I was disgusted’

Jack Harlow is calling for the firing of a police officer after a video circulated showing the officer grabbing a young woman by the throat.

The 23-year-old rapper shared a video with his 4.4 million Instagram followers on Wednesday (29 December) showing an altercation between two police officers and a young Black woman.

Harlow tagged the video’s location as Atlanta, where he performed on Tuesday (28 December) at the Coca-Cola Roxy venue.

At one moment in the 13-second clip, the woman can be heard saying: “All I wanted to do was go to a Jack Harlow show” while one of the officers puts his hand on the woman’s throat to push her away.

The officer can be heard saying: “Get out of my face.”

In the caption to the video, Harlow said the “video came to my attention a few hours ago”.

“When I watched it I was disgusted by that cop and all I wanted to do was make something good happen for this girl immediately… I told the world to help me identify her so I could find a way to give her a hug and give her as many tickets to as many shows as she wants,” he wrote.

Harlow added, however, that this is “not a solution to a systemic issue that people who don’t look like me have to face”.

The Grammy nominee said that “the next step is identifying this police officer and getting him unemployed as fast as we can”.

“Assaulting a young woman and putting his hands on her neck is sickening,” he wrote, before concluding: “Let’s find this officer.”

A spokesperson for the Cobb County Police Department told Billboard that it “takes any and all allegations of office misconduct very seriously”.

“We are aware of the video snippet posted to Instagram involving our officer and a young woman outside the Coca-Cola Roxy,” they said.

“The incident is going through an internal review to get a full understanding of the entire incident before any potential action is taken.”

