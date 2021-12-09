Boris Johnson’s most senior communications official has been dragged into the row over Christmas parties at 10 Downing Street, after ITV News reported that he was at an alleged gathering on 18 December.

The report claimed that Downing Street director of communications Jack Doyle handed out awards to staff that evening.

It raises questions over the information issued to journalists by Downing Street spokespeople, who have previously insisted that no party took place on that date.

And it will inevitably spark questions about how Mr Johnson obtained the information which allowed him to tell the House of Commons on Wednesday that he was “repeatedly assured since these allegations emerged that there was no party and that no Covid rules were broken”.

Downing Street declined to comment on the ITV report, with the prime minister’s official spokesperson telling The Independent that “We are not commenting further while the Cabinet Secretary Simon Case is doing his fact-finding work.”

The Independent understands that Doyle – who at the time was deputy comms chief in No 10 – gave a short thankyou speech to members of his team who had been working on the Covid response.

He is understood to have handed out awards to staff for their work, as was done regularly each week.

It is not yet known whether food or alcohol was being consumed, or other party activities were under way, at the time he was present.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Jack Doyle: Boris Johnson’s top communications adviser ‘was at party in No 10’, report says