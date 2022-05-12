Jack Dorsey says he’ll never be CEO of Twitter again after Elon Musk purchase

Jack Dorsey says he will never be CEO of Twitter again even after Elon Musk completes his purchase of the social media platform for $44bn.

The entrepreneur took to Twitter on Wednesday to say “nah I’ll never be CEO again” when someone predicted that he could be tempted back by Mr Musk.

The Tesla boss is set to take ownership of ther San Francisco-based company later this year after its board accepted his $54.20 per share cash offer for it last month.

When someone else asked who should be CEO of the company, Mr Dorsey added “no one ultimately.”

Mr Dorsey co-founded Twitter in 2006, along with Noah Glass, Biz Stone and Evan Williams. He was CEO of the company until 2008 when he was forced out of the job.

He returned to the top job in 2015 but stood down last year to be replaced by chief technology officer Parag Agrawal. Mr Dorsey still owns 2.4 per cent of Twitter, which if the Musk deal goes through would be worth around $978bn.

But he tweeted that he has no plans on returning, saying “it’s time to roll the dice again.”

Mr Musk insists he is buying Twitter to protect free speech and said earlier this week that the company’s ban on Donald Trump in the wake of the US Capitol attack was a mistake, one he will reverse.

Twitter’s shareholders still need to approve the purchase, and federal anti-trust regulators are likely to take a look at the deal because of its size, but are unlikely to sue to block it, former officials told The New York Times.

Twitter and Mr Musk will have to submit the deal for review by the Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission, but the government usually only gets involved when one company buys a competitor, which is not the case here.

