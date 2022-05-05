‘I’ve never felt so lonely’: Jessie J opens up about miscarriage

Jessie J has opened up about having a miscarriage, describing how she had “never felt so lonely.”

Speaking to Steven Bartlett on the Diary of a CEO podcast, the singer said that the worst moment of her experience was realising that being a mother was the “biggest excitement” of her life.

“I felt like I’d been given everything I’d ever wanted and someone had gone ‘but you can’t have it.’ But it was still there, and I would sing to it every night,” Jessie said.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.