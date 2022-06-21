Ivanka Trump wanted father to ‘fight’ election, despite testifying she accepted 2020 results, film shows

Ivanka Trump wanted her father to continue fighting the 2020 election result well into December, new documentary footage claims, contradicting her testimony in the recent 6 January hearings that she quickly accepted Donald Trump’s election loss.

The former president’s daughter wanted Mr Trump to “continue to fight until every legal remedy is exhausted,” she told a film crew in mid-December, as part of a yet-to-be-released documentary, The New York Times reports.

“I think that, as the president has said, every single vote needs to be counted and needs to be heard, and he campaigned for the voiceless,” Ms Trump said of her “take” on her father’s election conspiracies, according to the Times. “And I think a lot of Americans feel very, very disenfranchised right now, and really, question the sanctity of our elections, and that’s not right, it’s not acceptable.”

This runs counter to Ms Trump’s testimony earlier this month that she endorsed Trump administration attorney general Bill Barr’s finding, shortly after the election, that no meaningful election fraud had occured and Joe Biden’s win was legitimate.

“It affected my perspective,” Ms Trump told the special 6 January committee in her recorded testimony. “I respected AG Barr, and accepted what he was saying.”

The Independent is reaching out to Ms Trump for comment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

