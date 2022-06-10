Ivanka Trump says she does not believe father’s claim election was stolen

Ivanka Trump has told the panel investigating the 6 January 2021 attack on Congress that she does not believe her father’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

Donald Trump‘s eldest daughter was in one of the first videos played by committee members during their opening statements at Thursday’s hearing.

In her testimony, Ms Trump explains how she accepted Attorney General Bill Barr’s assertion that the election had been fair and free of fraud.

“I respected AG Barr, and accepted what he was saying,” she said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.