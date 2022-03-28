Ivanka Trump records video message for people of Ukraine

Former President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter offered her sympathies for the people of Ukraine in an Instagram post on Sunday where she announced that she had worked to distribute meals to Ukrainian families.

Ivanka Trump said in a multi-part video Instagram post that she and partner organisations had worked to deliver more than 1,000,000 meals to Ukrainian families in need over the past few days, before turning her focus to address the Ukrainian people directly.

“You are in our thoughts and our prayers, and our heart breaks for what you are experiencing in this dire time. You have inspired the world with your courage and bravery as you fight for your country and your freedoms. God bless you,” she said.

The message from Ms Trump is markedly different than some of the other rhetoric that has come from the Trump family in recent days, most particularly the praise of Vladimir Putin’s strategy that her father doubled down on in the hours leading up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. After the invasion began last month, the former president shifted his tone sharply to refer to the war as a “terrible atrocity” committed by Moscow.

She most recently was in the headlines for her voluntary cooperation with the committee investigating January 6, the shocking attack on Congress committed last year by her father’s supporters. Ms Trump is thought to have been one of the White House officials contacted by desperate GOP lawmakers on Capitol Hill as the riot unfolded as they urged Trumpworld figures to convince the president to call off his supporters.

Among those Republicans who talked with Ms Trump on the day of the attack was Sen Lindsey Graham, a top ally of Mr Trump, who told CNN last year that he contacted Ivanka Trump and asked her to get her father to “tell his people to leave”.

