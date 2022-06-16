In a call to then-Vice President Mike Pence on the morning of January 6, then-President Donald Trump said he wasn’t “tough enough” to overturn the election, calling him a “wimp”, according to witness testimony gathered by the House Select Committee investigating the 2021 Capitol attack.

Former counsel to Mr Pence Greg Jacob told the committee on Thursday that Mr Pence received the call at the Vice President’s residence on the morning of January 6.

House Panel member Pete Aguilar, a California Democrat, said that members of the Trump family were present in the Oval Office during the call, adding that they as well as others spoke to the committee about the conversation.

Ivanka Trump told the committee in prerecorded testimony that it “wasn’t a specific, formal discussion, it was very loose and casual”.

“The conversation was pretty heated,” Ms Trump added.

Former Trump assistant Nicholas Luna told the committee “I remember hearing the word ‘wimp’”.

“Either he called him a wimp, I don’t remember, he said ‘you are a wimp, you’ll be a wimp’ – wimp is the word I remember,” Mr Luna added.

General Keith Kellogg, a former national security advisor to Mr Pence, told the panel that Mr Trump told Mr Pence “you’re not tough enough to make the call”.

Ms Trump said, “it was a different tone than I’d heard him take with the vice president before”.

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Ivanka Trump recalls father’s final Jan 6 call with Pence: ‘You are a wimp’