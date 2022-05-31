Ivan Perisic joins Tottenham on two-year contract as Antonio Conte gets his man

Tottenham have signed Croatian international Ivan Perisic on a two-year contract as Antonio Conte continues to build his new-look Spurs squad.

Perisic, 33, was a free agent after his contract wound down at Inter Milan. He had been a key player in Conte’s Italian title winning side at Inter in 2020-21, where the winger was deployed as an attacking wing-back, and although Perisic is versatile it is likely he will play a similar in this improving Tottenham team.

Conte joined Spurs in November last year and was immediately given funds to improve the squad. He turned to Serie A as the club signed winger Dejan Kulusevski and midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus and Cristian Romero from Atalanta, who all played key roles in Spurs’ successful pursuit of the top four and a place in next season’s Champions League.

The manager has talked publicly about his desire to change the club’s policy of prioritising young players in the transfer market and instead bringing in proven winners, and in Perisic Spurs have exactly that.

Perisic has had a hugely successful playing career, winning trophies at Borussia Dortmund, Wolfsburg and Bayern Munich as well as Inter. He has also earned 113 caps for Croatia, with 32 goals, and memorably scored in the World Cup semi-final against England at Russia 2018, before scoring again in their defeat by France in the final.

more to follow…

