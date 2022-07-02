‘It’s Titanic 2.0!’: Passenger captures moment cruise ship hits iceberg off coast of Alaska

Dramatic footage shows the moment a cruise ship hit an iceberg off the Alaskan coast on Thursday (30 June).

Benjamin Talbott, from Nevada, recorded the incident while on board the Norwegian Sun.

The ship arrived in Washington state on Thursday after hitting part of an iceberg on Saturday close to the Hubbard Glacier.

After the incident, the ship returned to Juneau.

It was inspected and cleared to travel to Seattle at lower speeds.

