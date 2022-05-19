Riverdale fans have shared their relief after it was announced that the teen drama’s seventh season will be its last.

The CW series, based on the Archie Comics – which premiered in 2017 –follows a group of high school friends as they navigate the evils that dwell within their seemingly harmless town.

On Thursday (19 May), the network announced the series would conclude after its forthcoming season, calling it “an iconic [show] that shaped and defined popular culture”.

In light of the recent news, fans have responded joyously on Twitter, with one writing: “This time it’s not a fake thank god.”

“I know the actors are CELEBRATING,” someone wrote, with many sharing similar sentiments.

“They’re finally free!” one person quipped, while another wrote: “I genuinely love the show, but it’s time.”

“The way this was actually a decent show in the first two seasons,” one said. “And then the writers went completely crazy with the plot.”

“Oh thank CW for coming to its senses. Finally! This show should have ended while it was ahead, before it became a bloody mess,” another fan argued.

Fans react to Riverdale news

The official statement comes a month after Cole Sprouse, one of the leads, told GQ in an interview that the cast was ready to “wrap” up the show.

Co-star Lili Reinhart had also speculated around the same time, during an Instagram Live, that season seven “would probably be the last one”.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link ‘It’s time’: Riverdale fans relieved series is ‘finally’ ending with season 7