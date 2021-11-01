‘It’s time’: Mariah Carey smashes up pumpkins to declare end of Halloween and beginning of Christmas

Mariah Carey rung in the end of Halloween and the beginning of Christmas celebrations by smashing up a pumpkin.

In a clip shared on Carey’s Instagram at midnight on Monday (1 December), the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer’s front step was shown covered in autumnal Halloween decorations, including three pumpkins which read: “It’s not time.”

The clock is then heard striking midnight, with Carey appearing in a red sequinned dress and glittery heels.

As an alarm goes off, the 52-year-old whacks the pumpkins to pieces with a candy-striped stick, as the opening notes of “All I Want For Christmas Is You” begin to play.

The following clips show Carey in her home, which has been fully decked out for the festive season.

“It’s time!!! To smash that pumpkin and treat it as pie… cause we still gotta get through Thanksgiving!!!” she wrote.

Carey’s fans joked that the singer had officially “declared” it to be Christmas time, with one writing: “Christmas music starts tomorrow.”

“Mariah understood the assignment #ItsChristmasTime,” another added.

Last year, Carey’s 1994 Christmas hit topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time ever.

The song also re-entered the top 100 on iTunes as early as 2 November 2020.

