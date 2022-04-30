It's Official! 'Shark Tank India' Returns With Season 2; Here's How You Can Register

The first season of the desi-version of ‘Shark Tank’ which premiered on Sony LIV last year in December, went on to become one of the most popular and talked about reality shows in the history of Indian television. While speculations about the makers returning with another season started making rounds on the internet after the conclusion of the first season in February, Sony finally announced the second season of ‘Shark Tank India’ on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, Sony dropped an interesting teaser highlighting lesser-known details about the first season while opening the doors to budding entrepreneurs once again. Announcing that the registrations for the second season have already begun, Sony captioned the post, “Are you a budding entrepreneur? If yes, this is your chance to make it big in the world of business!”

The official handle of ‘Shark Tank India’ also shared an entertaining promo announcing the return of the popular reality show. “Aa gaya hai #SharkTankIndiaSeason2, pehle season mein 85000 applicants aur 42 Crores ka investments ki dhamakedaar success ke baad, Shuru ho gaye hai registrations, abhi register kijiye #SonyLIV par! #SharkTankIndiaRegistartionsOpen,” the official handle tweeted.

With nothing much is known about the panel of judges in the season season, the first one featured Peyush Bansal (co-founder of Lenskart), Namita Thapar (executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Ashneer Grover (co-founder of BharatPe), Aman Gupta (co-founder of boAt), Ghazal Alagh (co-founder of Mamaearth), Anupam Mittal (founder of Shaadi.com) and Vineeta Singh (founder of SUGAR Cosmetics).

While the makers have managed to keep the panel of judges a suspense, they did share registration details for budding entrepreneurs to become a part of the show and acquire investments for their idea/firm.

