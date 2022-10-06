It’s Official! ‘RRR’ Joins Oscar Race; SS Rajamouli For Best Director, Alia Bhatt For Best Supporting Actress

RRR fans all over the world were disappointed as the movie wasn’t selected as Indian’s official entry to Oscars 22023 for Best International Feature Film. However, RRR is back in the Oscars race as the movie has been submitted for all the major categories, SS Rajamouli will be competing for Best Director while Jr NTR and Ram Charan will be eyeing the Best Actor Award.

As per IndianExpress, Variance Films representative confirmed that RRR has been submitted to the Oscars for all major category. The categories in which RRR has been submitted are Best Picture (DVV Danayya), Best Director (Rajamouli), Best Actor (Jr NTR and Ram Charan), Screenplay, Original Song, Score, Editing, Cinematography, Sound, Production Design, VFX to list a few.

Alia Bhatt will be competing in the Best Actress category, while Ajay Devgn will compete in the Best Supporting Actor category. And the famous Naatu Naatu has been submitted in the Best Original Song.

RRR emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year and broke several records. RRR became a hit not only in Indian but also amongst the western audience and also drew praises from several renowned celebrities and filmmakers like James Gunn, Russo Brothers and many more.

