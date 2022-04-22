‘It’s not all about money’: Mohamed Salah issues update on Liverpool contract talks

Mohamed Salah has said he is no closer to signing a new contract with Liverpool, adding that any decision on his future is not all “about the money”.

Salah will enter the final year of his Liverpool contract next season and talks are ongoing over extending his five-year stay at Anfield.

The Egypt forward is Liverpool’s top scorer this season and reached 30 goals for the campaign with his two strikes against Manchester United on Tuesday.

In an interview with Four Four Two, Salah said he wants to stay at Liverpool but confirmed there have been no developments in his contract standoff ahead of the closing stages of the season.

Liverpool are in contention for an unprecedented quadruple and manager Jurgen Klopp said earlier this month that he was “happy” with Salah’s contract situation.

But the 29-year-old expressed doubts over his future as negotiations continue. “I don’t know, I have one year left,” Salah said when asked if he will remain at Liverpool at the end of his current deal.

“I think the fans know what I want, but in the contract it’s not everything about the money at all. So I don’t know, I can’t tell you exactly. I have one year left and the fans know what I want.”

Salah broke a mini-drought of six games by scoring two against United (AFP via Getty Images)

He added: “This club means a lot to me. I’ve enjoyed my football here more than anywhere, I gave the club everything and everybody saw that. I’ve had a lot of unbelievable moments here, winning trophies, individual goals, individual trophies. It’s like a family here.

“I’m not worried [about the situation], I don’t let myself worry about something. The season didn’t finish yet, so let’s finish it in the best possible way. That’s the most important thing. Then in the last year, we’re going to see what’s going to happen.”

Salah turns 30 in June and Liverpool have also yet to sign fellow forwards Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino to new deals. Mane turned 30 earlier this month while Firmino will be 31 this year.

However the Premier League’s top scorer said that age will not be a factor in the negotiations, pointing to the performances of other top forwards such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo late in their careers, as well as the goalscoring records of Karim Benzema and Robert Lewandowski this season.

“Now you can see that with players, all of them extend their careers,” Salah said. “You can see the top, top players always after 32, 33, you can see a lot of them – Lewandowski, Benzema, Messi, Ronaldo, Zlatan [Ibrahimovic], a lot of players. All of them perform really well after 30, so I’m not concerned about that.”

Source Link ‘It’s not all about money’: Mohamed Salah issues update on Liverpool contract talks