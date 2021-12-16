It’s Colin all over again: M&S sues Aldi over copycat Christmas gin bottle design

Marks & Spencer has launched legal action against discount supermarket Aldi for the second time this year, over a Christmas gin liqueur filled with gold flakes.

The retailer, who said it was one of the first to introduce glitter gin globes to the UK market, is taking Aldi to court for selling its own version of the festive drink, branded “The Infusionist”.

M&S filed papers at the High Court on 3 December alleging that Aldi’s version copies the M&S Light-Up Gin and has been available for sale since early November.

The documents said that Aldi’s gin “constitute designs which do not produce on the informed user a different overall impression to the M&S designs”.

An “informed user” was defined as a “member of the general public who is interested in purchasing liqueur during the Christmas period”.

“The Infusionist” gins are available in clementine and blackberry flavours and are £6 cheaper than the M&S Light-Up Gins and come in identical bell-shaped bottles that are illuminated from below, with edible gold flakes floating in the liquid.

M&S is seeking an injunction to restrain the discount retailer from infringing its designs, requiring it to surrender or destroy its stock, and pay damages plus costs.

Aldi has already rejected requests to stop selling the products.

M&S said it knew “the true value and cost of innovation”, adding: “We will always seek to protect our reputation for freshness, quality, innovation and value and protect our customers from obvious copies.”

The dispute comes after M&S alleged that Aldi had infringed on its trademarked Colin the Caterpillar chocolate cake design earlier this year.

Aldi’s Cuthbert the Caterpillar cake was accused of being a direct copy of the cake M&S has been selling since the early 1990s. The case is ongoing.

The budget supermarket responded to the row over chocolate cake by teasing M&S over social media, with the hashtag #FreeCuthbert.

It also included a brief cameo of Cuthbert being led away by policemen in its 2021 Christmas advert.

The Independent has contacted M&S and Aldi for comment.

