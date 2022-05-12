Peter Andre has hit back at Rebekah Vardy’s comments about the “size of his manhood” which saw her compare it to a “chipolata”.
Her remarks have been brought back to public attention after they were mentioned in a high-profile libel trial between Ms Vardy and fellow footballer’s wife Coleen Rooney.
Ms Vardy was asked at the High Court on Tuesday about an interview on an alleged sexual encounter with Andre, which carried the headline: “Peter’s hung like a small chipolata, shaved, slobbery, lasts five minutes.”
More follows…
Source Link ‘It’s been the butt of all jokes’: Peter Andre speaks out about Rebekah Vardy ‘chipolata’ jibe