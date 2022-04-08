‘It’s been really weird’: Gemma Collins shares details of her wild first week on tour

In true GC style, Gemma Collins appears to have had a very dramatic first week on tour.

The Only Way Is Essex star took to Instagram to tell her fans about some of the incidents that took place after she kicked off The GC’s Big Night Out.

She claimed to have experienced her car breaking down, her boyfriend having “a very serious accident”, and her mum crashing into a garden centre, all in the space of a week.

The GC’s Big Night Out launched on Wednesday at the Manchester Opera House. On Friday (8 April), the reality TV star posted a photo of her and boyfriend Rami, who was wearing an eye patch.

“A break down in the car but I made it back to you… Just before I left for my tour Rami had a very serious accident on his eye and nose at work he needs an operation… it’s been a really weird week leading up to my tour!” she wrote in the caption.

“Also my mum drove into a ceramic plant pot display at the local garden centre!”

“If you don’t laugh you would certainly cry!! We must always remain positive”, she added.

Collins has kept her instagram followers updated with her touring antics all week.

In another post, Collins indicated her joy that the show was finally going ahead after being postposed, writing: “Two and a half years later. I’m so EXCITED to meet you all and have the best night out.”

She denied claims that audience members were heard booing during her early shows, and later appeared to address negative comments on Instagram.

“Every time they try and tear you down honey you have to always get back up,” she said. “Thank goodness I have an amazing team of lawyers and I will look forward to my apology!

“What is right in life is right what is true is true what is not should not be allowed to be printed as people sadly believe it.”

Collins is set to make her onstage acting debut in Chicago as Mama Morton on a few dates of its UK tour.

