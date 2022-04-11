President Joe Biden announced a new series of orders to regulate so-called “ghost guns” that do not have serial numbers as congressional action to regulate guns looks next to impossible.
The president announced the regulations in the Rose Garden at the White House when discussing the danger that the guns posed.
But Mr Biden was clear that congressional action was needed to address gun violence.
“We need Congress to pass universal background checks,” he said. “And I know it’s controversial but I’ve done once, ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.”
Source Link ‘It’s basic common sense’: Biden unveils regulations targeting ‘ghost guns’