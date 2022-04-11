President Joe Biden announced a new series of orders to regulate so-called “ghost guns” that do not have serial numbers as congressional action to regulate guns looks next to impossible.

The president announced the regulations in the Rose Garden at the White House when discussing the danger that the guns posed.

But Mr Biden was clear that congressional action was needed to address gun violence.

“We need Congress to pass universal background checks,” he said. “And I know it’s controversial but I’ve done once, ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link ‘It’s basic common sense’: Biden unveils regulations targeting ‘ghost guns’