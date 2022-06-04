Italy are taking on Germany in the Nations League today.

The two nations with nine World Cup victories between them meet in Bologna’s Stadio Renato Dall’Ara as their Nations League gets under way.

Italy are trying to recover their form, having tailed off since winning Euro 2020 and failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

These two teams are in a tough Group A3 with England and Hungary.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is Italy vs Germany?

The match kicks off tonight, Saturday 4 June, at 7.45pm BST.

How to watch

Italy vs Germany will be shown live on Premier Sports. Subscribers will be able to stream the action online via the Premier Player.

Roberto Mancini has called up a large Italy squad for the five-match run but is still without Federico Cheese, Marco Verratti, Domenico Berardi, Moise Kean and Nicolo Zaniolo through injury.

Prediction

Italy are in need of a win and might find it here on home soil, despite the strength of their opposition. Italy 2-1 Germany.

Italy 19/10

Draw 9/4

Germany 7/5

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Italy vs Germany live stream: How to watch Nations Leaue fixture online and on TV tonight