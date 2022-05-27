‘It was the wrong decision’: Police admit they mistakenly ruled gunman inactive as children called 911 for help

As officers massed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, they wrongly believed the mass shooting was over and had shifted to a “barricaded subject” scenario, electing to wait for backup before charging the classroom where gunman Salvador Ramos was locked inside with scores of terrified students.

The potentially fatal delay may have lead to 19 students and 2 teachers being massacred inside.

“It was the wrong decision. There’s no excuse for that,” Steven C McCraw, Director and Colonel of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said at a news conference on Friday.

As many as 19 officers were waiting in a hallway outside the classroom, police said, but an incident commander, the head of the school district’s police force, had determined “there was no more threat to the children.”

Instead, police waited for tactical equipment that would help them breach the room, as well as reinforcements from an elite Border Patrol commando team called Bortac.

Mr McCraw admitted that under police training standards in Texas, officers aren’t supposed to wait for tactical backup before neutralising an active shooter, and that there were enough officers on the scene to have been able to stop the gunman.

“When it comes to an active shooter, you don’t have to wait on tactical gear,” he said,” adding, “There were plenty of officers to do what needed to be done.”

Police described how throughout the tense encounter between officers and Ramos, shots were fired inside the classroom, though police couldn’t say with certainty whether those bullets were aimed at officers or students.

At least two students called 911 themselves from inside the classroom, with one girl pleading, “Send the police now.” Both students survived.

Parents have been furious at the pace of the police response to the shooting. It took officers more than an hour from their initial contact to ultimately break into the classroom where Ramos was barricaded and fatally shoot him.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

