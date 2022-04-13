‘It was overwhelming’: Sienna Miller says early fame made her feel ‘out of control’

Sienna Miller has said that her early experiences of fame were “anxiety-inducing” and left her feeling “out of control” of her life.

The actor, 40, rose to fame with her roles in the 2004 films Layer Cake, in which she starred alongside Daniel Craig and Tom Hardy, and romantic comedy Alfie, playing the love interest of Jude Law.

Speaking to BBC’s The One Show about her experiences of anxiety alongside fellow guest, singer Will Young, Miller noted that they both became well known in a “very different world”.

“Early experiences of fame are definitely anxiety-inducing and just feeling completely out of control of your life, really,” she said.

“And Will and I were probably a similar age and at a similar time when we became well known and it was a very different world and it was quite overwhelming.

“And all sorts of different ways in which were wrong of trying to just navigate that, you just felt out of control.

“But life does tend to settle down and I agree that breathing really helps.”

She noted that she does breathing techniques with her daughter when she is struggling to sleep, which she feels “definitely works” to help calm her.

Miller will play Sophie Whitehouse, the wife of parliamentary minister James Whitehouse, after her husband is accused of a scandalous crime in the psychological courtroom drama Anatomy Of A Scandal, which launches on Netflix on April 15.

Big Little Lies creator David E Kelley has led the six-part adaptation of Sarah Vaughan’s best-selling novel of the same name, with House Of Cards showrunner Melissa James Gibson.

The series was filmed in various locations including in the UK, with Miller saying “there’s nothing like coming home”.

“Also, after the beginning of 2020, which was such a strange time, I think to be near family and best friends it was a real special time,”she added.

