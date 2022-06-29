‘It just became something crazy’: Dakota Johnson says Fifty Shades of Grey set was ‘psychotic’

Dakota Johnson has opened up about her “psychotic” experience while filming the Fifty Shades of Grey films.

The actor played protagonist Anastasia Steele in the franchise’s three films, adapted from EL James’ novels of the same name.

Jamie Dornan played alongside her as Christian Grey, after Charlie Hunnam dropped out ahead of the first film due to scheduling conflicts.

According to Johnson, Hunnam’s departure from the franchise was an early turning point that changed the way the films came to life.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the Persuasion star says that author and screenwriter James was “so enraged” by Hunnam leaving that she scrapped the original script.

“It just became something crazy,” Johnson explained. “There were a lot of different disagreements.”

She continued: “I haven’t been able to talk about this truthfully ever, because you want to promote a movie the right way, and I’m proud of what we made ultimately and everything turns out the way it’s supposed to, but it was tricky.”

EL James, the author of the ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ books (Getty Images)

The actor gave examples of “battles” that occurred with James, including the inclusion of “incredibly cheesy” lines that Johnson felt wouldn’t work for the film.

“She had a lot of creative control, all day, every day, and she just demanded that certain things happen,” she said of working with the author on the script.

Later, when asked if she regretted her involvement with the film, Johnson denied the suggestion but shared that she wouldn’t have agreed to be in the film if she’d known of the drama to come.

“No. I don’t think it’s a matter of regret,” she clarified, before continuing: “If I had known at the time that’s what it was going to be like, I don’t think anyone would’ve done it.

“It would’ve been like, ‘Oh, this is psychotic.’ But no, I don’t regret it.”

The Independent has contacted a representative for EL James for comment.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link ‘It just became something crazy’: Dakota Johnson says Fifty Shades of Grey set was ‘psychotic’