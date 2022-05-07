It is impossible for Tottenham to challenge ‘monster’ Liverpool for title, claims Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte believes it is impossible for Tottenham to challenge Liverpool for the Premier League title next season as the gulf is too big – because Jurgen Klopp has created a “monster” at Anfield.

Tottenham will finish the season unbeaten against the two title contenders after beating Manchester City twice and adding a 1-1 draw at Anfield to a 2-2 against Liverpool at London.

But as he praised Klopp, who has been in charge since 2015, for building Liverpool to the level they have reached now, the Italian said it is unrealistic to think that Tottenham can challenge the Merseysiders over 38 games next season.

He explained: “I think you need to have a path with the team, to build a base and then improve a base. Liverpool have created a foundation with Jurgen and they did a fantastic job and in seven years they won a lot. He created a monster – in a good way – and he has to be satisfied.

“To do this you have to have time and patience and lot of things, you have to go step by step. It is impossible to imagine next season you are going to win a title in England.

“I am realistic, there are teams – Liverpool, City, Chelsea and also [Manchester] United – they are very strong and it is not easy to face these monsters.”

Conte praised his team for their efforts at Anfield, saying: “For sure I have to be proud of my players. We didn’t concede great chances for Liverpool to score.

“At the other end, maybe we have to be a bit disappointed, I have seen in the eyes of my players a bit of disappointment because we had the chances to win the game.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link It is impossible for Tottenham to challenge ‘monster’ Liverpool for title, claims Antonio Conte