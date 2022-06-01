‘It has been an honour’: Gareth Bale thanks Real Madrid ahead of exit

Gareth Bale thanked Real Madrid for an “incredible experience” that he will “never forget” as the Welshman’s nine-year spell at the Spanish club draws to an end.

Bale’s contract expires this month with his exit long set in stone after a series of injuries and a subsequent dip in form saw him become a regular focal point of backlash among supporters and the Spanish media.

But the 32-year-old was given a fitting send-off at the Bernabeu on Sunday as Madrid celebrated a tremendous season in which they won La Liga by a wide margin and then defeated Liverpool in the Champions League final.

It was the third league title and fifth Champions League trophy Bale has won since he joined Madrid for a then-world record £90m fee in 2013.

“I write this message to say thank you to all my team mates, past and present, my managers, the backroom staff and to the fans that supported me,” Bale wrote on Twitter.

“I arrived here nine years ago as a young man who wanted to realise my dream of playing for Real Madrid. To wear the pristine white kit, to wear the crest on my chest, to play at the Santiago Bernabeu, to win titles and to be part of what it’s so famous for, to win the Champions League.

“I can now look back, reflect and say with honesty that this dream became a reality and much, much more.

“To be a part of this club’s history and to achieve what we achieved while I was a Real Madrid player, has been an incredible experience and one I will never forget.

“I also want to thank President Florentino Perez, Jose Angel Sanchez, and the board for giving me the opportunity to play for this club. Together we were able to create some moments that will live forever in the history of this club and football.

“It has been an honour. Thank you! HALA MADRID!”

Bale has remained coy over his future and hasn’t ruled out the prospect of retirement if Wales fail to qualify for the World Cup later this year.

He scored two spectacular goals against Austria in March to ensure that Wales will play either Scotland or Ukraine for a place in Qatar.

If they do qualify, a homecoming to Cardiff City has been touted, although the prospect of a lucrative move to MLS is also reportedly under consideration.

