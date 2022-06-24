Israeli security forces fired bullets that killed Shireen Abu Akleh, UN reveals

Israeli security forces fired the bullets that killed journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in May, a UN report has found.
Abu Akleh, an Al Jazeera correspondent, was shot dead on 11 May while covering a raid in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin.
Another journalist working for the publication Al-Quds, was also shot and wounded in the incident.
“It is deeply disturbing that Israeli authorities have not conducted a criminal investigation,” Ravina Shamdasani, a spokesperson for the UN human rights office told a briefing in Geneva.
Israeli and Palestinians officials have exchanged recriminations over the incident, which has heightened tensions. Israel has denied that any of its soldiers “targeted a journalist.”
An earlier investigation by Palestinian authorities concluded that Israeli forces deliberately shot and killed the experienced reporter.
More follows
