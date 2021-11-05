Israeli bookstores pull Sally Rooney novels over boycott row

Two of Israel’s largest bookstores have announced they will no longer stock books by author Sally Rooney after she refused to let her latest novel be translated into Hebrew.

Steimatzky and Tzomet Sefarim, which together own about 200 stores in Israel, said they would remove her books from their shelves and online sites.

Last month the Irish author announced she would not allow her latest novel, “Beautiful World, Where Are You?”, to be published by Israeli publishing house Modan to publish a Hebrew version of the book.

The writer said her decision was taken out of solidarity with the pro-Palestinian Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, which calls for governments to “cut trade, economic, and cultural relations” with the Jewish state.

She could not, she said, “accept a new contract with an Israeli company that does not publicly distance itself from apartheid and support the UN-stipulated rights of the Palestinian people”.

In May, 600 musicians, including Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters, published an open letter asking fellow artists to refrain from performing in Israel until there is a “free Palestine”.

However, the notion of a blanket cultural boycott remains a controversial one, even among many critics of the Israeli state. Rooney’s decision has prompted a backlash among some critics.

Speaking to The Independent, public diplomacy expert and BDS critic Ran Bar-Yoshafat, said: “It’s very easy to boycott Israel because she won’t be losing money, Israel isn’t a market for books, it’s all a game as she has nothing to lose.

“I don’t believe she cares about human rights, if she did she would boycott Russia, China and Arab countries for example. She won’t do that because that is a gigantic market.”

Israel has claimed that the BDS is a movement motivated by anti-Semitism and has rejected apartheid comparisons.

Rooney has enjoyed huge success for her work, including critical acclaim for her second novel Normal People, which was converted into a hugely successful TV series.

