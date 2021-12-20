Israel bans travel to US after Omicron cases found on flight

Israel has announced a ban on citizens travelling to the United States amid concerns about Omicron, the new Covid variant, and rising infections in both countries.

The ban will come into affect at 10pm on Tuesday, Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennet said on Sunday night, with eight other countries joining a “no fly” list.

It will mean travel from Israel to more than 50 countries is forbidden, and those returning from red-listed destinations will be required to quarantine upon returning. Special permission will meanwhile be required for anyone wanting to fly from Israel to a red-listed country.

The announcement by Israel on Sunday night came hours after a flight from Miami was found to have 17 passengers infected with Omicron, according to Haaretz .

Covid infections were reportedly found by Israel’s health ministry among 10 per cent of those onboard the flight, after taking tests upon arrival into Israel.

In addition to the US, the following countries have been added to a “no fly list”: Italy, Belgium, Germany, Hungary, Morocco, Portugal, Canada, Switzerland and Turkey.

Israel has logged 134 confirmed Omicron cases and another 307 suspected cases, the Health Ministry said. Of these, 167 were symptomatic, it said.

In a rapid first response to Omicron, which was first detected in southern Africa and Hong Kong, Israel banned the entry of foreigners on Nov. 25 and has imposed three- to 14-day quarantine orders for Israelis returning from abroad.

Additional reporting by Reuters.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Israel bans travel to US after Omicron cases found on flight