Isle of Paradise is giving away a free pro-glow mister for all your fake tanning needs

If you’re pining for a natural-looking glow this summer (us too), in our opinion the best solution is to secure a fake tan that acts as a holiday in a bottle. And as brands go, Isle of Paradise is certainly one of the best in the business.

Since the brand was founded in 2018 by Jules von Hepp – a master in his craft having tanned the nation’s greats – it’s gone from strength to strength.

It’s graced us with a strong line-up of different formulas, including self tanning waters, mousses, and oils, so there’s plenty to choose from. And now it’s gone one step further…

Isle of Paradise is giving away a free pro-glow mister, worth £10.95, with any self tanning water or refill. The mister is inspired by a continuous spray bottle that made waves on TikTok and has been designed to offer a long stream of mist, making fake tan application a seamless process.

Promising to give a salon-quality, post-spray tan finish, it seems like a no-brainer for making sure you have the perfect sun-kissed glow. If this sounds like something you want to get your hands on, read on for all the details on how you can claim one.

(Isle of Paradise)

In order to qualify for the free pro flow spray tan mister (£10.95, Theisleofparadise.com), you have to buy one of the brand’s tanning waters, either in a bottle (£21.95, Theisleofparadise.com) or a refill – the latter of which we think would be more useful for using in the mister.

In terms of colour options, there are three to choose from – light, medium and dark – all of which have colour correcting technology, but with slightly different purposes. The light has a peach colour to brighten the skin, the medium is green to cancel out redness, and for neutralising orange, yellow and ashy tones, the dark is purple.

While we’ve not reviewed the tanning water, the brand’s self tanning mousse (£21.95, Theisleofparadise.com) received glowing praise in our review of the best fake tans with our writer noting that it “develops into the most natural-looking tan”. Like all of Isle of Paradise’s tans, they smell “fresh and coconut-y”, with this one developing in “four to six hours, but also stays perfect for around five days after applying”.

Similarly, when we trialled the brand’s latest oil mist, we found that it provided an “even, buildable and natural glow”. The proof is in the pudding, and clearly, Isle of Paradise delivers when it comes to faking your tan.

To benefit from the freebie, simply add the tanning water to your basket and the spray tan mister will be added automatically.

