A person believed to be an ISIS operative plotted to kill former president George W Bush, reports say.

According to an FBI document obtained by Forbes, the would-be assassin traveled to Dallas in November, filmed video footage around Mr Bush’s house, and sought out potential co-conspirators to smuggle into the United States.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow

Source Link ISIS operative filmed George W Bush’s Dallas home in November assassination plot, FBI reveals