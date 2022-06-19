Isis claims attack on Kabul Sikh temple, says it was ‘act of revenge’ for insults to Prophet

An Isis affiliate has claimed responsibility for the attack on a Sikh temple in Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul on Saturday that killed at least two people and injured seven.

Isis-Khorasan wrote on Telegram that the attack was “an act of revenge” following insults made by an Indian politician about Prophet Muhammad.

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who has now been removed from her role, made inflammatory comments against Prophet Muhammad during an appearance on a television news channel on 26 May.

The remarks sparked a diplomatic row between India and Muslim-majority key trade partner countries across Asia, forcing prime minister Narendra Modi’s party to take action against her.

While Ms Sharma was suspended from the party, media chief Naveen Jindal – who also made derogatory comments against Islam and the Prophet on Twitter – was expelled after mounting diplomatic backlash.

Isis-Khorasan said in its Telegram post that its suicide bomber Abu Muhammad al-Tajik entered the gurdwara in Kabul by throwing a hand grenade at a security guard on Saturday.

“Armed with a rifle, pistol, and hand grenades, he proceeded to shoot [the worshippers inside the temple]”, they wrote.

The organisation also claims that their clash with Taliban fighters who were trying to reach the temple had lasted three hours and that the suicide bomber al-Tajik died during these exchanges.

Deadly explosion hits Sikh temple in Kabul

Khalid Zadran, a spokesperson for the Kabul police chief, said a gunfight between authorities and the attackers went on for hours. “The security forces were able to act quickly to control the attack and eliminate the attackers in a short period of time to prevent further casualties,” he said.

“The IEA [Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan] strongly condemns the targeting of the Hindu shrine in Kabul by the enemies of the Afghan people,” Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said, referring to the Sikh temple.

“The IEA expresses its condolences to the families of the victims and assures that serious measures will be taken to identify and punish the perpetrators of this crime.”

Isis-Khorasan has lately increased attacks on mosques and religious minorities across Afghanistan.

The IS affiliate, which has been operating in Afghanistan since 2014, is seen as the greatest security challenge facing the country’s Taliban rulers.

Since seizing power in Kabul and elsewhere in the country in August 2021, the Taliban have launched a sweeping crackdown against the IS in eastern Afghanistan.

In March 2020, a lone Islamic State gunman rampaged through a Sikh temple in Kabul, killing 25 worshippers, including a child, and wounding eight others. The gunman held many worshippers, hostage, for several hours.

As many as 80 worshippers were trapped inside the gurdwara as the gunman lobbed grenades and fired an automatic rifle into the crowd.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Isis claims attack on Kabul Sikh temple, says it was ‘act of revenge’ for insults to Prophet